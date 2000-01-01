Walking through Time
By:
Megan Galbreath
Winamac visitors and residents can enjoy a walking tour of the historic downtown area before the weather gets too chilly. The map can be found in Heritage Park, located on the south side of the Pulaski County Historical Society & Museum building located at 110 N. Monticello St., Winamac. Tours are self-guided and more in-depth information about each stop can be found on the historical society's website.
See more stories in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.