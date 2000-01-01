Warrant issued for man involved in motorcycle crash

A warrant has been issued for a man who was in a motorcycle accident where his wife was seriously injured.

A warrant was issued on June 13 for the arrest of Daniel Frazier, 36, who is charged with causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

According to the accident report, the crash that involved a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle occurred on CR 1400 W. and CR 800 N., San Pierre, at 3:44 a.m. on June 3.

Pulaski County Sheriff Deputy Seth Barton indicated in the police report that Daniel appeared to be intoxicated showing signs of slurred speech, strong odor of alcoholic beverage and had an unsteady balance.

As the investigation continued into the cause of the accident, it appears that Daniel ran off the road to try to avoid a deer. While he was attempting to get back on the road, he lost control of the motorcycle causing the accident and ejecting both riders, according to the accident report.

A bond of $10,000 cash only or 10% deposit was set.