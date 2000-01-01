Warrior academic team participates in virtual state contest

The Academic Super Bowl results are in and two Warriors, Brendan Day and Noah Parsons, represented Winamac well in the contest.

For the second year in a row, sophomore Day placed near the top of the state as part of the math team. After a third-place performance in last year’s contest, this year saw Day place second as an individual.

Parsons, a senior at WCHS, also placed second in the state in the interdisciplinary contest, which tests students’ knowledge in English, math, social studies, and fine arts.