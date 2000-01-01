Warrior Up Kids Club helps students with homework, life skills

The Winamac First United Methodist Church has recently started the "Warrior Up Kids Club," a free, after-school, non-denominational and non-profit program that aids youth from grades K-8 in both academic and life skills during the school year. Currently, the program has been assisting approximately 20 students with their homework and teaching them age-appropriate essential daily life skills, such as learning how to count money, how to eat and cook properly, and how to be respectful and empathetic towards others. The kids are awarded points as their grades improve and as they display kindness towards others which can be spent in the rewards store.