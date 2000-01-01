Wastewater upgrade project could need extension

The Francesville Town Council continues to see frustrations with the wastewater disinfection system upgrade at the lagoons.

During a town council meeting on Sept. 18, the council was informed that the project is rolling along but an extension of time might be needed to meet the grant deadlines.

John Borgers, who is representing the company that engineered the project, gave an update on the work. He said the work on the aeration system phase will begin soon and the moving of the sludge that took more time than anticipated has been completed.

Because of the specialized equipment that is being installed, the company completing the construction is asking for a little assistance from another company and that appears to be causing a bit of a stall.

Kevin Madison, owner of the construction company handling the project, said the substantial work could be completed in the alloted time period as long as there are no hiccups.

Because of this, Madison said he wants to ensure everyone agrees that the removing of the sludge took longer than anticipated and a time extension might be needed.

Council president Andy Durham said he doesn’t want to visit the idea of a time extension unless it’s needed.

Durham said he’s not sure how many more time extensions the council can get from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA).

Shawn Cain, of Kankakee-Iroquois Regional Planning Commission that is administering the OCRA grant, said asking for an extension is not wise and should be done only when necessary. She suggested the town wait until the deadline is closer and they are sure a time extension is needed.

The substantial completion is Oct. 14 and the final completion is Nov. 13.