Water and sewer funds look good for Francesville

The Francesville Town Council recently reviewed their annual utility fund report with Amber Nielsen of Baker Tilly and it appears that the town is on a good track. As for the results of the sewer report, overall the receipts are greater than the dispersements, meaning that the town is seeing positive cash flow in that fund. Nielsen said that in both 2019 and 2020 the water fund gained cash, but compared to the sewer fund, water had a much slower comeback. A more positive turning point for the water fund is expected in 2024.