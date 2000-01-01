Water meets fun at second annual Riverfest

Hot chili and chilly temperatures made for a perfect fall day near the Tippecanoe River at the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce's second annual Riverfest on Saturday, Oct. 7. Attendants were able to spend an evening at the park, taking part in the Pulaski Memorial Hospital Fun Run, games, kids crafts, food trucks, a lighted Halloween golf cart parade, a turtle race and tasting chili entered into the chili cook-off. Special guest Miss Pulaski County 2023 Alexia Intravaia was joined by first runner-up Mahailia Dugan and People's Choice Award recipient Hailey Attinger to help judge the chili cook-off contest. Live music was also performed by Izaiah Darr.