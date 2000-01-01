Water project trickles to the punch list

The Winamac well water project is coming down to the final phases and it could soon be completed.

Winamac Town Council members discussed the project at a regular meeting on Monday, June 10. The well water project that was anticipated to be completed at the end of 2018 has been delayed for several reasons but it appears it is nearing completion. Council members Tom Murray and Alvin Parish asked for an update on the project from water and street superintendent Jeremy Beckner during the superintendent reports.

The wells are ready to be used but the main line had not been hooked into the water plant as of the meeting.

Town manager Brad Zellers said a punch list has been created by the engineers and they are waiting for those lists to be done.