Water shut-off dates approved by Francesville council

More than $89,000 in delinquent bills has the Francesville Town Council members reviewing their policies.

With the new year, the Town of Francesville welcomed two new council members, Sydney Cole and Lynn Johns, and a new town clerk-treasurer, Cathy Elston. As past actions were reviewed it was discovered there is more than $89,000 owed to the town for services of water and wastewater.

During a past council meeting, it was suggested that the town draft a letter to those whose bills are in arrears. At a meeting on Jan. 21, town attorney Justin Schramm presented a draft promissory note to the council in regards to consumers who have overdue water and wastewater bills.

There is an ordinance in place regarding unpaid bills. A motion was approved for the shut-off date to be the 20th of the month. The shut-offs will begin Feb. 20.

There is a service fee for reconnection. Not only will the consumer lose their previous deposit but for the service to be turned back on they will have to pay another deposit.