The Watwood Way

Sophia Watwood was all smiles when she was announced as this year’s Ultimate Showman on Tuesday, July 1. What makes an Ultimate Showman is showing that you are a cut above the rest in the show ring. To win, Watwood had to compete against four other 4-Hers to prove that she is the top showman of eight animal species – horses, rabbits, swine, poultry, sheep, goats, dairy heifers and beef. Throughout the competition, judge Marissa Streitmatter informed the audience of what she was looking for after each species was shown. It was clear that whomever would win the title would not have an easy journey getting there. For horses, judge Streitmatter explained that she first instructed the exhibitors to do a simple pattern with their horses (walk, trot, back up, go forward) and then she conducted a walk-around to see if each showman moved to the appropriate quadrants in relation to where she was at. She also asked each competitor why dental care is important for horses. The answer she was looking for was that proper dental care ensures the animal can eat properly and that the riding bit will fit properly and comfortably in their mouths. With rabbits, Streitmatter said that she was looking for a showman who handled their rabbit properly when taking it in and out of its pen as well as correct body part and breed identification. When it comes to showing pigs, the main things she was looking for is how easily the pigs were released and put back into their pens, the smoothness of walking around the arena, keeping the pig at an appropriate distance from herself and eye contact.