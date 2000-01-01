Weapons no longer allowed in courthouse, justice center

Weapons are no longer allowed in the courthouse or the justice center after a special commissioners’ meeting Aug. 20.

The Pulaski County Commissioners along with county attorney Kevin Tankersley and auditor Laura Wheeler gathered for a special meeting to discuss an ordinance regarding prohibiting deadly weapons on county property.

The ordinance also states that when police officers are scanning individuals, who may be attending a public meeting, with metal detectors to detect weapons, the weapons the individuals have will not be allowed in those buildings at those times.

The commissioners approved the ordinance that is effective immediately.

The meeting lasted less than 10 minutes.