Welker welcomed into the courts

Pulaski Circuit Court Judge Mary Welker is officially ready for her first term as she officially donned her robe on Jan. 10.

Welker had previously taken her oath of office before the end of the year in order to conduct official business at the beginning of the year but on Jan. 10 she was again sworn in by Pulaski Superior Court Judge Crystal Brucker Kocher as part of a robing ceremony that many judges are a part of as they begin their terms.

After the robing, Welker received a standing ovation from the audience that filled the circuit courtroom. Welker thanked those who attended and for the support during the election.

Not only did the robing have significance for Welker and her family but also historical significance for the county. Welker is the first female elected circuit court judge in Pulaski County, who was sworn in by the first female elected superior court judge, Brucker Kocher. The ceremony itself made Pulaski County history.

