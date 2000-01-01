West Central adopts Harmony as student information system

The West Central school board unanimously approved replacing their current student information system, Alma, with Harmony during a regular school board meeting on Thursday, Dec. 7. Superintendent Dr. Cathy Rowe noted that the corporation's contract with Alma expires in June 2024. She added that Alma recently missed an important deadline for state reporting, causing the school to have to manually upload the files again. Dr. Rowe clarified that the corporation's bill for Alma is usually about $16,000 a year, but next year it is projected to be about $19,000. Harmony would only cost about $5,600 a year. The transition from Alma to Harmony is expected to be fairly smooth as well.