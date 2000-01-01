West Central approves agreement with Boys and Girls Club

A memorandum of understanding agreement between the West Central School Corporation and the Boys and Girls Club of St. Joseph County was approved during a regular meeting on Thursday, Oct. 5. Representatives advised that the Boys and Girls Club of St. Joseph County is currently in 29 different sites. The club was a recipient of House Bill 1008, which allows them to start clubs in different communities that are free of charge to families. At the club, children would be participating in structured, interactive activities that focus on literacy, math and STEM. The representatives reiterated that they work hard to keep a good student to staff ratio. Summer programming is also an option, where kids would be able to go on field trips. The corporation had sent out a survey to parents about the Boys and Girls Club and 46 responded that they would be interested in sending their child to the program. The club would be for elementary students after school on weekdays until 6 p.m.