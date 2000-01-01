West Central approves data test coordinator position

The West Central School Corporation will soon be benefiting from a new coordinator as they approved to hire someone.

West Central School Board members approved to hire a data/test coordinator at their regular school board meeting on Feb. 7.

The position was discussed during the Jan. 10 meeting of whether it would benefit the school corporation. The new staff member would help relieve some of the workload of the school counselors so they can have more time with students.

The new coordinator would work about 200 days a year and would apply for grants. The new position could also help with the requirements of the Graduation Pathways and would be tasked with helping teachers dive into test data.

Little discussion was held by the school board members regarding the coordinator position as they had previously talked about it.

Street said the position will now be posted and could begin July 1.