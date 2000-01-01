West Central approves marketing consultation, old district office sale

Looking ahead into a new school year, the West Central school board was busy Thursday night, going through a first reading of revised school board policies, passing a marketing consultation agreement and approving the sale of their old district office in downtown Francesville. The board first approved the sale of the old corporation office space. At last month's meeting, the board had received one bid for $35,000. The board decided to counter the offer at $45,000 as long as it was legal to do so. Superintendent Cathy Rowe explained to the school board at the Aug. 3 regular meeting that when presented with the counter offer, the bidder had reiterated their original $35,000 offer. A motion passed to approve the $35,000 bid and it was recommended that the bidder pay closing costs.