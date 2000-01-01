West Central approves to pay wages

The West Central School Corporation is following several other districts as the board approved to pay employees.

The board met during a special meeting on March 26 to discuss paying wages during the emergency school closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Dan Zylstra said several other corporations have allowed the wage payments to happen and several of the employees are working remotely while others are working at the facilities but are social distancing.

Zylstra also spoke with the board about what has been happening at the schools. He said cafeteria employees have continued to create more than 300 meals a day for students.