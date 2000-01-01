West Central approves project resolution for securing entrances

West Central is anticipating a bond issue in March and the secure entrance and utilization of space project has the full support of the school board.

A public hearing was held explaining the project and why the project is necessary, Jan. 11, during a regular school board meeting. A hearing is required by the state when more than $1 million is being spent on a project.

Superintendent Don Street explained that the project will help secure the entrances in the school. In the elementary school area, two classrooms will be renovated into a new office and the old office will be a community room and a computer lab. At the middle school, the second set of doors will be moved back and the entrances will be rearranged. Street said there will be three classrooms and the office will be renovated into a new office, a classroom and a new life skills area at the high school.

Along with better securing the entrances, the current weight room will be expanded into storage for the welding area as well as a changing area. Street said the existing wrestling room will become the weight room and the area behind the stage will become a wrestling room.

Pooja Shrestha, of H.J. Umbaugh and Associates, a certified public accounting firm, talked with the school board about the new bond the school corporation is hoping to acquire. She explained that an existing bond will soon be paid, allowing for the new bond to be obtained without increasing taxes.