West Central approves resolution of sale for old district office

Soon, the West Central School Corporation will no longer own the old district office in downtown Francesville. The school board approved the resolution of sale for the property on 117 E. Montgomery Street at a regular board meeting on Thursday, Dec. 1. She added that Mammoth Solar was renting the space, but had recently expressed interest in not continuing to do so and a $15,000 check from them is expected. She said that once the school board approves the resolution that declares the property surplus, the next steps would be to get two appraisals, get an auctioneer or to take bids.