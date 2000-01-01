Home / News / West Central approves technology staffing agreement
Board member Jeff Lowry congratulated Envee Echterling-Grandchamp for being the West Central Elementary School student of the month.Destiny Gibson was recognized as West Central Middle/Senior High School’s student of the month. School board member Mandy Sharpe presented her with a certificate.

West Central approves technology staffing agreement

By: 
Megan Galbreath

The West Central school board approved the technology staffing agreement with Laffoon and Associates and formally recognized the students of the month at a regular school board meeting on January 5. Laffoon and Associates is an IT company that has been assisting the corporation in light of their ongoing IT director vacancy. Superintendent Cathy Rowe said that the corporation is charged based off time used - it is $45 per hour and if the main tech comes it's $85 per hour. The contract is for one year. There are two techs that regularly visit the school. Destiny Gibson and Envee Echterling-Grandchamp were also recognized as students of the month during Thursday's school board meeting. Gibson, a seventh grader, was recognized as the middle/high school student of the month and Echterling-Grandchamp as the elementary student of the month.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

(574) 946-6628
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here