West Central approves technology staffing agreement

The West Central school board approved the technology staffing agreement with Laffoon and Associates and formally recognized the students of the month at a regular school board meeting on January 5. Laffoon and Associates is an IT company that has been assisting the corporation in light of their ongoing IT director vacancy. Superintendent Cathy Rowe said that the corporation is charged based off time used - it is $45 per hour and if the main tech comes it's $85 per hour. The contract is for one year. There are two techs that regularly visit the school. Destiny Gibson and Envee Echterling-Grandchamp were also recognized as students of the month during Thursday's school board meeting. Gibson, a seventh grader, was recognized as the middle/high school student of the month and Echterling-Grandchamp as the elementary student of the month.