West Central board of finance reviews corporation finances

The West Central board of finance reconvened before their first regular meeting of the year on January 5 and reviewed several matters including depositories, current investments and the corporation's financial report. As for the depositories for the year, the board unanimously agreed to designate Lake City Bank in Medaryville and Alliance Bank in Francesville as their choices. Superintendent Cathy Rowe then reviewed the corporation's current investments, which included checking accounts with both Alliance Bank and Lake City Bank as well as an Alliance Bank public sweep account, sweep investment account and a CD. The CD matures again on Sept. 9 - it gains interest every three months. The ending balance is $762,428.85.