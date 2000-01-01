West Central discusses bid for old district office

The West Central school board had a conversation about a submitted bid for the district old office located in downtown Francesville during a regular board meeting on July 6. After receiving a $35,000 bid on the property, the school board had agreed that they would like to make a counter offer of about $45,000. Superintendent Cathy Rowe said the only bid that came in was for $35,000 in cash, knowing that there are some improvements that the bidder would like to make. The tentative plan for the property would be for office space. Secretary Todd Miller made a motion to counter the presented offer at $45,000 unless it is not allowed by state statute. Vice president Jake Tanner seconded the motion and the counter offer was approved.