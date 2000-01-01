West Central discusses bleacher repairs, new interactive televisions

As noted at last month's meeting, West Central has received interactive televisions thanks to a WHIN (Wabash Heartland Innovation Network) grant. The grant is for approximately $54,285. Superintendent Rowe said that they were able to purchase 14 interactive televisions for classrooms. She explained that the televisions will be on tracks and can be moved back and forth so the whiteboard can still be utilized underneath. The televisions are already at the school and they are planned to be installed over spring break. Rowe said that in addition, some concerns have been expressed about the football bleachers. She noted that some repairs are planned for this summer, but she suggests that it be considered to be a part of a larger project at some point. They may need to consider a complete replacement.