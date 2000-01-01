West Central discusses moving sixth grade students to elementary school

West Central School Board members were encouraged to think about the idea of moving the sixth grade classes to the elementary school during a regular business meeting on Jan. 9.

Superintendent Dan Zylstra suggested the move to create self-contained classes that would be more efficient and keep the students in a building that they are familiar with for one more year. He also commented on the negatives with the proposed move.

School boardwoman Mandy Sharpe questioned if Middle and high school principal Scott Ritchie has noticed if some students struggle academically because of the change in the classroom structure and work.

Ritchie said it does affect some students.

There was also a question of whether there is enough staff to handle the changes.

Ritchie said a program can be built. There are also teachers who are elementary licensed.

Zylstra said intention forms will be sent to the staff to see what they are interested in doing next year. The board can then review during the next couple of months the information and decide how the school can best use the corporation resources to serve students.