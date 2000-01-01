West Central distributes Wi-Fi hotspots to district homes

Thanks to a grant, West Central students who have been struggling with Internet access at home may now have the ability to receive a Wi-Fi hotspot from the corporation if they meet certain requirements. Superintendent Dan Zylstra explained that the hotspots for the corporation were funded through the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network (WHIN) Initiative Grant. The hotspots are not only going to provide Internet access to students' homes who have difficulty getting it, but WHIN is also going to use them to better understand what areas might need additional sources of assistance and funding down the road.