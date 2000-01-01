West Central evaluates parent-teacher conference attendance

The West Central school board had an open conversation with middle and high school principal Mike Carlson about the lower attendance at parent- teacher conferences this year. The discussion took place during a regular school board meeting on Nov. 7. In response to a question asked by board member Dennis Gutwein, Carlson said that at the middle school, 21 students were represented and at the high school, 23 students were represented.Board member Mandy Sharpe asked if the parents who attended had students who were struggling or not. Carlson replied that there was a pretty even mixture, but the conferences were effective regardless. He added that the core classes like English and Math saw the most attendance. Gutwein asked if the numbers were down and Carlson replied that he does not have solid numbers, but it appears that numbers were a little lower, especially at the high school. He clarified that 21 middle school students being represented equals about 23% of the class and 23 high school students equals about 11%. Board member Todd Miller asked Carlson if technology and social media has impacted the attendance at parent-teacher conferences. Carlson replied that he does feel like it has played a role.