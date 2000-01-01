West Central has several students attending school virtually

West Central School Corporation has begun the school year with about 15% of the students attending virtually.

During a recent meeting on Aug. 6, school board members were informed of the number of students who are attending classes virtually.

At the elementary school that includes kindergarten to sixth-grade, there are about 56 students who are participating in the virtual learning. At the high school there are about 22 students and there are about six middle school students who are virtual learning.

To facilitate the students, the corporation has come up with a few ideas including a hybrid approach and using the online academy that the corporation already has established.