West Central to have free student breakfasts this school year

West Central students will be enjoying the benefits of free school breakfasts this year. Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas. The recommendation was for breakfasts to be free this year and to see how it effects participation. They will then decide whether or not they can provide free lunches and breakfasts. For the 2024-2025 school year, elementary students will have a free breakfast and lunch will cost $2.50 and middle and high school students will have a free breakfast and lunch will cost $3.00. Adults at the elementary and the middle and high school will pay $2.25 for breakfast and $4.50 for lunch.