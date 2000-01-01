West Central hears presentations on band and choir room project

As anticipated, the West Central school board heard two presentations from architectural design firms on the district's prospective band and choir renovations. The presentations were given at their regular school board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 4. Gibraltar Design and Moake Park Group were the two firms who presented to the board. Also present was Stacy Abernathy from Tecton Construction Management. The board heard presentations about the firms' vision for the potential project, as well as information about firm history and structure. After hearing both presentations, superintendent Rowe and the board members agreed that they should ponder the information they had just been presented and they should discuss it further with the members who were not able to attend the meeting before making a decision in September. Board members Todd Miller, Jake Tanner and Jonathan Gutwein were all absent.