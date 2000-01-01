West Central High School announces top graduates

West Central High School has announced the two top graduating seniors from the class of 2017.

Brandon Putt has earned the distinction of being named class valedictorian. Upon graduation Putt plans to attend Purdue University to study business management. Brandon is the son of Michael and Donna Putt of Francesville.

Cody Wireman, of Wheatfield, will serve as the 2017 class salutatorian. Wireman’s future plans are to attend Purdue University and major in computer science. Cody is the son of Ricky and Mary Wireman.