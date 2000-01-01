West Central High School announces top graduates

West Central High School has announced the top graduating seniors from the class of 2022-23. Audrey Kroft has earned the distinction of being named class valedictorian. While attending West Central, she has been Student Council President and National Honor Society President and has served on the Alliance Bank Junior Board of Directors as Secretary and Treasurer. She has been a member of the West Central Academic Super Bowl Team and a member of 4-H. Avery Lynn Fritz is the West Central class salutatorian. While at West Central, she has been a Top 5 scholar, served as the Student Council vice president, has been on the high honor roll, and was a junior class marshal.