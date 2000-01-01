West Central High School top graduates of 2019

West Central High School has announced the two top graduating seniors from the class of 2019.

Shyla Wenzel has earned the distinction of being named class valedictorian.

While attending West Central she has been active in National Honor Society where she served as vice president, Business Professionals of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Council secretary, art club and yearbook.

She has been a fixture in sports lettering in volleyball, basketball and track and field where she has served as a team captain. She has won numerous awards for her sports career including West Central Way, all-conference (basketball), most improved (volleyball) and academic all-state, all-conference (track) and she was awarded the coaches award and is a four-year athlete award winner.

Her other awards and honors include top five scholars, high honor roll, English award, biology award, geometry award and computer award. She has also received the Indiana Senate Certificate of Achievement award, Anatomy and Physiology award, qualified for Business Professionals of America State Conference, honorable mention in the art show, West Central art award, Rising Star of Indiana, Silver Spike award and Principal’s Leadership award.

In her spare time, she enjoys reading, writing, painting and drawing.

Upon graduation, Wenzel plans to attend Indiana University to major in communications, business or journalism with a minor in Spanish and creative writing. She would like to travel the world and hopefully write a best-selling novel one day.

Shyla is the daughter of Kevin and Natalie Wenzel of Francesville.

Kaelie Eberhart of Medaryville will serve as the 2019 class salutatorian.

While in high school she has been a member of the National Honor Society and kept busy as a member of the concert band, pep band, marching band and jazz band. She has also been involved in the theater as well as a member of the choir.

Her awards and honors included Rising Star of Indiana, honor roll, high honor roll, U.S. History Award, John Philip Sousa Band Award, U.S. History Award, Spanish I Award, Spanish II Award, Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award, Outstanding Choir Junior, West Central Music Spirit Award, ISSMA Instrumental District Solo Gold, ISSMA Instrumental State Solo Gold, ISSMA Vocal District Solo Gold, Indiana State University All-Star Band, Indiana Band Association All-Star Marching Band, President’s Education Gold Award, Outstanding Senior Economics Student, Outstanding Senior English Student, and Outstanding Senior Spanish Student.

Outside of the classroom, her hobbies and interests include playing music, listening to music, music history, modern history from the 1950s to present, record collecting, acting, singing, reading, writing.

Eberhart’s future plans are to attend Valparaiso University and major in music education.

Kaelie is the daughter of Chad and Rachel Eberhart.