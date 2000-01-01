West Central hires assistant principal, athletic director

West Central School Corporation will see a lot of new faces this coming school year, two of which will hold administrative roles.

The school board approved to hire an assistant principal for the middle and high school and a new athletic director on July 11. In the past several years, the position has been one person. Before that it was two people.

School board members hired several people but the two administrative roles were given to Angie Radtke, who will be the next assistant principal, and Charles Roberts, who was hired as the new athletic director.

Radtke was previously a teacher for the Rensselaer Central School Corporation. She has held some leadership positions, according to Ritchie.

Roberts has been an assistant athletic director at Lafayette Central Catholic and an athletic director at Evansville Memorial. He has worked at Frontier and knew of West Central. Roberts was not able to attend the school board meeting.