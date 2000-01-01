West Central holds hearing for upcoming building project

The West Central School Corporation held a project hearing for its impending building project during a regular school board meeting on Thursday, March 7. The hearing allowed for public comment on the project along with additional information presented by Moake Park, Tecton and Baker Tilly. First, superintendent Dr. Cathy Rowe gave an overview of how they have gotten to this point. She said that before previous superintendent Dan Zylstra left, he made a list of needed construction improvements for the corporation to consider over the course of the next 10 years. Rowe said that the sum of all of their needs reach about $10 million. Both Moake Park and Tecton have both come in and evaluated the corporation's facilities. Dr. Rowe added that the board has been involved in some strategic planning and have tried to narrow it down to where their biggest needs are.