West Central holds public hearing on master contract; hires new assistant principal

The July 8 meeting began with board president Jeff Lowry and superintendent Dan Zylstra announcing the public hearing on the master contract, a mandatory move in accordance with Indiana state law. There was public comment during the hearing, with Dave Reif speaking to the board on behalf of the West Central Classroom Teachers Association. Reif went on to implore the school board to use the increase in state funding to also increase all teachers pay, fairly, no matter their experience level. One of the most notable employments was Michelle Miller, the new hire for the West Central Middle/High School assistant principal position. She will serve alongside Angie Radtke, the recently appointed middle/high school principal.