West Central holds public hearings, hears summer maintenance updates

The West Central school board was busy Thursday night, not only holding several public hearings regarding the financing of the upcoming corporation renovations, but also hearing several updates about summer maintenance from superintendent Dr. Cathy Rowe. During her superintendent's report at the meeting on June 6, Dr. Rowe advised that the painter will be returning to address some adhesion issues in the elementary school hallways. She advised that at that time, they were also preparing for school bus inspections that were set for June 11.