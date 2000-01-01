West Central looks forward to more band and choir room design work in 2023

More design work for West Central's band and choir room renovations is set to occur more extensively in the new year. Superintendent Cathy Rowe explained during a regular school board meeting on Nov. 3 that Tecton and the Moake Park Group were on site over fall break to take some final measurements for the project. She explained that they had conversations about the flooring and that the band teacher would prefer to have hard flooring rather than carpet. They also discussed the windows as well. In regards to the tentative timeline for the project, Rowe said that the project should be sent out for bids this spring.