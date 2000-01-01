West Central looks forward to next district project, reviews strategic plan

The West Central school board took some time at a recent school board meeting to reevaluate where the district is in terms of its strategic plan and to brainstorm what their next district project could be. First, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Rowe went back over the district's core values: student focus, integrity and respect. She went on to address progress made in each focus area of the plan, such as increasing pride in West Central Schools, high student and district performance, and encourage and cultivate responsible, respectful staff and students who display the highest level of integrity and respect. On that same note, Dr. Rowe asked for some guidance from the school board about what their next project should be considering the band and choir room project is mostly finished up. School board members agreed that there is some structural work that needs to be done along with some cosmetic issues that need to be addressed at the pool.