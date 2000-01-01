Home / News / West Central looks at music room finishes, bids to be presented in June
Megan Galbreath

West Central Superintendent Cathy Rowe and the school board briefly discussed where they are currently at with the band and choir room renovation project and where they are headed during a regular meeting on the evening of Thursday, May 4. When going over the finishes and the details of the room renovations, Rowe noted that one of the concerns that they had was in regards to the flooring. She reassured that the flooring squares will be solid colors all the way through the space, so if they need to replace a section they can just pull them up and replace with any color tile. Superintendent Rowe noted that they will be replacing ceiling tile, but they won't be replacing the already existing grid. The tile will be sound absorbing or acoustic-like tile. There will also be wash stations and more storage. It is anticipated that the project will be wrapped up by January.

