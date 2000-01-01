West Central looks to save money after corporation food service director resigns

West Central School Corporation is looking at various options after the corporation food service director recently resigned.

Superintendent Dan Zylstra informed the school corporation board, on Jan. 7 during a regular meeting, that Jessica Murray has resigned after working for the corporation for about nine years. Zylstra said the corporation was unique in having Murray because most small corporations do not have a licensed director, who is certified in nutrition.

Zylstra said he has been looking at whether contracting will work with West Central. He estimates that not hiring a new person and contracting the services will save the corporation money.

He has also been talking with the cafeteria staff and they are discussing changes. He thinks it’s an ideal time to try something new.

Zylstra will continue to look into it and let the board know what he plans at the next school board meeting.