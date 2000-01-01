West Central middle/high school principal resigns

West Central School Corporation board members officially approved the resignation of the middle/high school principal during a regular meeting on Dec. 6.

The resignation that was received by superintendent Don Street last month from principal Pat Culp was approved without opposition by the board.

Culp has accepted the position of superintendent at the Tri-County School Corporation. He replaces Ed Eiler, who was serving in an interim role since June.

Culp has been the principal at the middle and high school since 2014 and he will begin his new role on Jan. 1.

Superintendent Don Street said, on Dec. 13, that the principal position has been posted and school board has been reviewing applications and interviewing candidates. Street said if the school does not find a candidate that they like, they would discuss other options such as an interim principal.