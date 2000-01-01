West Central music room project starting to wrap

The work on the high school band and choir room improvement project is starting to finish up, according to West Central Superintendent Dr. Cathy Rowe at a regular school board meeting on Thursday, Nov. 2. Rowe said that the work is on schedule, with an anticipated finish date of mid to late November. She explained that they now have ample storage space with plenty of cabinets, new sound panels and up to date flooring that is near completion. Workers are now in the process of replacing the ceiling tiles in the grid.