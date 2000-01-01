West Central names new elementary principal

The West Central School Corporation is welcoming a new elementary school principal as they approved to hire Michael Carlson Thursday evening during a regular meeting.

The board unanimously approved to hire Carlson, who is replacing principal Dan Zylstra as Zylstra is taking the position of school corporation superintendent.

Carlson has seven years experience as a teacher, six years at North White School Corporation and one at Pioneer Regional School Corporation. During the last couple of years, Carlson was an instructional coach at North White.

Carlson graduated from the University of Findlay with a Bachelor of Science in equestrian studies and communication. He later obtained his teaching license in 2009 from Indiana Wesleyan University. He continued to strive for more and completed a master’s in educational leadership at Purdue University in 2016.

Carlson lives in Buffalo with his wife Deb and family.