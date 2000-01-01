West Central to postpone band and choir room renovations

West Central School Corporation Superintendent Dan Zylstra stated at a recent school board meeting that the corporation's summer plans for band and choir room renovations would have to be postponed to a later date. The board had recently discussed publicly advertising for bids on the project at a work session on Thursday, Feb. 10. However, at a regular meeting on Thursday, March 3, Zylstra cited both supply chain issues and labor shortages as the reasoning for the postponement of the project.