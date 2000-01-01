West Central receives bid on pool, band and choir room renovations

Superintendent Dan Zylstra stated that since their last meeting, he has received an initial bid for both the pool and the band and choir rooms. He stated that he is looking into potentially mitigating the pool's humidity issues with a new air handler, as well as purchasing another one with a chiller coil so they can get air conditioning in the large gym. In regards to the quotes for the band and choir room renovations, Zylstra said that he thinks those numbers are a little high, and they will continue to gauge some other prices.