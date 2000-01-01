West Central receives grant for interactive classroom televisions

Thanks to a WHIN grant, new interactive televisions will be coming to West Central. WHIN stands for the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network and is the same organization that helped fund the corporation’s WiFi hotspots last year. Superintendent Cathy Rowe advised at the meeting on Feb. 2, that the grant is in the amount of $54,285. The new televisions will replace current overhead projectors in roughly 11 or 12 classrooms.