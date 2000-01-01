West Central recognizes outgoing school board member

West Central School Board members recognized one of their own during a regular meeting on Thursday, Dec. 3.

School board president Jeff Lowry took time before the regular meeting to honor outgoing board member Jeff Tanner with a plaque. Tanner has been a school board member for 22 years.

Superintendent Dan Zylstra said Tanner was on the board that hired him as an elementary principal.

“He has served the community in so many capacities as a board member, as a church member, as a businessman, and as a parent and now grandparent,” Zylstra said. “He is articulate, well-reasoned, and balanced in his thoughts. It was a pleasure to serve under his leadership.”