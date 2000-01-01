West Central reigns as MCW champions

For the third season in a row, the Midwest Conference championship came down to the final game of the softball season between the North Newton Lady Spartans and the West Central Lady Trojans. Like the two previous seasons, both teams entered with a perfect league record for the winner take all matchup. So Friday night, with Mother Nature trying to play the spoiler with rain and overcast skies, the two teams took the West Central High School field with conference supremacy on the line. West Central did everything it needed to get the job done in a 3-0 victory winning the teams' second Midwest Conference title in three years.