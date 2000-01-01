West Central renovation expands to include air-handling units, restrooms

West Central School Corporation School Board members are expanding the current renovation project to include two new air-handling units and a renovation to restrooms. The project alternatives were approved at the school board meeting on April 5.

Superintendent Don Street said a recommendation was made by the architects as to which alternate projects could be completed within the alloted funding.

It was recommended that the air conditioning and heating units in the high school cafeteria and the high school band room be replaced. The north lobby restrooms will also be renovated as part of the project alternatives. Street said the project alternatives will cost about $339,000.

The air conditioning and heating units that are slated to be replaced are the original units. The restroom renovation includes replacing the tile and the fixtures.