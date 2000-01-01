West Central renovations to begin during spring break

Renovations to the West Central School Corporation buildings will begin during spring break — weather permitting.

During a regular meeting on March 1, superintendent Don Street briefed school board members about the bond closing on the project and the preconstruction meeting schedule.

Street said the secure entrance and utilization of space project will begin during spring break.

“The roofers are going to start on the auxiliary gymnasium on the 26th of March. They are planning on 10 days of work,” Street said during a phone call on March 5. “They will come back June 4 and they will begin the north lobby area as well as the middle school roofs. That should be a 15-day project.”

In regards to the secure entrance and utilization of space project, Street said work will begin in the elementary school in the existing classrooms that will be the new office. They will also work on renovating the current wrestling room into the weight room. When school has closed for the summer, the major work will begin.

“After school is out, around May 29, they will be starting on the elementary parking lot — the gravel area — they will be paving it,” Street said. “They are also going to lay carpet over spring break into some classrooms that had original carpet. We do that every year but we are doing it earlier because of the renovation project.”

The outside lighting project could begin in a couple of weeks and the parking lot light work could begin in April.